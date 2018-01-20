Oladipo posted 25 points (11-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-86 loss to the Lakers.

Since being thrust into the role of Indiana's primary offensive threat after his trade from the Thunder, he's generally been an excellent shotmaker, averaging 48.5 from the floor this season. His last two games haven't come close to that total, as he's gone 39.2 percent from the floor over that span. The Pacers will need Oladipo to find a way out of that funk if they hope to recover from a two-game road skid.