Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 25 points in loss
Oladipo posted 25 points (11-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-86 loss to the Lakers.
Since being thrust into the role of Indiana's primary offensive threat after his trade from the Thunder, he's generally been an excellent shotmaker, averaging 48.5 from the floor this season. His last two games haven't come close to that total, as he's gone 39.2 percent from the floor over that span. The Pacers will need Oladipo to find a way out of that funk if they hope to recover from a two-game road skid.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 23 points on 25 shots•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 28 points Monday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Contributes 17 points in 21 minutes•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stuffs stat line in return from injury•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play with no minutes restriction•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...