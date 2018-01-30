Oladipo recorded 25 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 105-96 victory over Charlotte.

Oladipo continues to be simply amazing for the Pacers, proving one of the steals of the season for fantasy owners. He is the 10th ranked player over the season so far and is putting up numbers across the board on a nightly basis. He has increased his statistical output in basically every category and given the sample size, shows no signs of slowing down. He will get the night off before a favorable matchup against the floundering Memphis Grizzlies.