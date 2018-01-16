Oladipo posted 28 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, six rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 109-94 win over the Jazz.

Oldaipo sparked a 15-2 run late in the second quarter to begin the ultimate dismantling of the Jazz, who didn't bring their second-ranked defense to the court on Monday. Oladipo drained five threes in eight attempts and otherwise filled up an excellent stat line while leading the hot-shooting Pacers to victory. The 25-year old shooting guard is a must-start in every format.