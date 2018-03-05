Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 33 points
Oladipo finished with 33 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 victory over Washington.
The Pacers recorded a narrow victory Sunday, led by Oladipo's 33 points. He continues to be one of the better stories of the season, admirably taking over the reins of the team after the departure of Paul George. He has transformed himself into arguably the best two-way player in the league and those owners who managed to draft him in the third or fourth rounds have to be chuffed with their decision.
