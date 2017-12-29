Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Likely out through weekend

Oladipo (knee), who will not play Friday, is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Timberwolves, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.

Oladipo continues to deal with pain, swelling and soreness in his knee, according to coach Nate McMillan, and the plan is for the guard to be re-evaluated next week. Following Sunday's contest, the Pacers have two days off before a date with the Bucks on Wednesday, so the hope is that Oladipo will be able to return for that contest. In the meantime, expect Lance Stephenson to continue starting in his place.