Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Listed as questionable Friday
Oladipo is listed as questionable due to a bruised left knee for Friday's game against the Heat.
Oladipo likely suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the 76ers. If he ends up being ruled out, Tyreke Evans would presumably see more run and could draw a start at shooting guard.
