Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Misses practice with shoulder issue
Oladipo did not practice Thursday after tweaking his shoulder during Wednesday's game against the Hawks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Though Oladipo skipped practice, he still got shots up on his own, so it appears the issue isn't serious. Encouragingly, coach Nate McMillan thinks Oladipo will be available. Still, if Oladipo ends up sidelined, Aaron Holiday and Tyreke Evans would presumably get extra minutes.
