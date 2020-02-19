Pacers' Victor Oladipo: No more minutes limit
Oladipo will no longer have a minutes limit coming out of the All-Star break, per coach Nate McMillan.
This shouldn't have too much of an impact on Oladipo's overall value, as he was already approaching 30 minutes prior to the break. McMillan did say, however, that Oladipo will continue to sit out one-half of back-to-back sets the rest of the way. Thus far, it's been a bit of a struggle for the former-All-Star, who's shooting just 32.9 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from beyond the arc since returning from a lengthy injury absence on Jan. 29.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...