Pacers' Victor Oladipo: No more minutes limit

Oladipo will no longer have a minutes limit coming out of the All-Star break, per coach Nate McMillan.

This shouldn't have too much of an impact on Oladipo's overall value, as he was already approaching 30 minutes prior to the break. McMillan did say, however, that Oladipo will continue to sit out one-half of back-to-back sets the rest of the way. Thus far, it's been a bit of a struggle for the former-All-Star, who's shooting just 32.9 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from beyond the arc since returning from a lengthy injury absence on Jan. 29.