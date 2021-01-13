Oladipo (injury management) won't play Tuesday against the Warriors, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The 28-year-old hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back set since January 2019, and that trend continues Tuesday after he played 37 minutes in Monday's front end against Sacramento. Oladipo will be back in the starting five Thursday at Portland. Edmond Sumner will start in his stead, though Doug McDermott should also have an increased workload.