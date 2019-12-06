Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Not putting timeline on return

Oladipo (knee) said Wednesday that he has no plans to set a timetable for his season debut, Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star reports. "Just trying to get the feel back," Oladipo said, when asked about his recovery from a ruptured right quadriceps tendon. "Coming out here just playing, taking it easy. Not trying to do anything spectacular. When injuries come around you try to rush things. When you rush your body, that's when things kinda go south. Just gotta be smart about it."

Oladipo's unwillingness to provide a firm target date for his 2019-20 debut is somewhat frustrating for fantasy managers, but it shouldn't be taken as a sign that the 27-year-old has experienced a setback. He's been taking part in 5-on-5 drills since early November and wrapped up a stretch of three practices in five days with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants earlier this week. Given the severity of the injury he suffered 10 months earlier, Oladipo's conservative approach to his rehab is understandable, and it at least offers some optimism that he might be close to top form when he does return rather than a compromised version of himself.