Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Offers few details on rehab

Oladipo (knee) resumed one-court work in June but his full recovery timetable remains murky, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo returned to Indianapolis last week to host his annual basketball camp, but he didn't offer much in terms of details on his rehab from a torn quad tendon. The former All-Star returned to basketball activities earlier in the summer, but he's been limited to one-on-zero drills and is yet to progress to game action. "I'm getting there," Oladipo told Agness. "I'm working my way there. You can't rush these things, you just got to take your time. At the end of the day, Rome wasn't built in one day." Even with Oladipo playing things close to the vest, the overarching expectation dating back to earlier in the summer is that he'll be ready to return sometime in December or January. Once Oladipo is back -- whenever that may be -- Pacers executive Kevin Pritchard hinted that the team may handle his workload with caution. "We're going to take a slow, methodical, correct approach, and if that means holding him back and he gets a little mad at me, then I'm going to do it," Pritchard said in late June. "That's just the way it's going to be. And him and I have had literally 50 talks about that and he's fully on board. He knows how much he means and this is a long-term plan."