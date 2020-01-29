Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially probable Wednesday

The Pacers list Oladipo (knee) as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

The injury designation is only procedural, as the Pacers have already indicated that Oladipo is on track to make his season debut Wednesday following a year-long rehab and recovery from surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee. Per Scott Agness of The Athletic, Oladipo will be subject to an unspecified minutes restriction in his first game back, and it's likely he'll be eased back into the rotation in a bench role, as he has yet to practice with the other Indiana starters. Expect confirmation on his availability as well as further information regarding the extent of his role to arrive shortly before the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.