Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially questionable Sunday

Oladipo (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Coach Nate McMillan said he considered Oladipo doubtful after practice Saturday, but the veteran guard is officially questionable on the injury report. The 27-year-old exited Friday's game against the Knicks with back spasms and tightness.

