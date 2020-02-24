Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially questionable

Oladipo (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Oladipo missed Sunday's loss to the Raptors with a back issue, but it sounds like he could return to the lineup Tuesday against Charlotte after participating in parts of Monday's practice. His status should clear up closer to tipoff; if Oladipo is forced to miss a second straight game, Aaron Holiday would likely benefit from increased run.

