Oladipo (knee) will not play Monday against Washington, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

The writing was on the wall after Oladipo was listed as doubtful Sunday night. The Pacers will play it safe with their star guard, who is still working his way back to full strength from a torn quad tendon. Monday's game comes on the first day of a back-to-back set, so the hope is that Oladipo is back in the lineup Tuesday versus Orlando.