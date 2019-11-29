Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out for road trip

Oladipo (knee) will not join the Pacers on their upcoming five-game road trip, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo will stay back and continue his rehab work. He was cleared to fully scrimmage last week, so a return seems very possible this month. Once he's back, he could be on some workload restrictions.

