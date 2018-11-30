Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out indefinitely

Oladipo (knee) is out indefinitely. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there are no structrual issues with Oladipo's knee and he is still working himself back into game condition.

Oladipo has missed the past six games while nursing right knee soreness and had been day-to-day. But now, according to the team, Oladipo is out indefinitely and "further updates will be provided when warranted." Given the nature of the situation, it's unclear when Oladipo may return to the court, but this will presumably be a multi-week absence. While he remains on the shelf, Aaron Holiday, Doug McDermott and Tyreke Evans should continue seeing extra run. Domantas Sabonis has also taken on a bigger role in the offense, and he's averaging 41.0 fantasy points when Oladipo doesn't play.