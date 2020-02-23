Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out Sunday
Oladipo (back) is officially ruled as out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
After being pulled early from Friday's win against the Knicks due to a sore back, Oladipo will be forced to miss at least one game. Considering the guard did not practice and was listed as doubtful on Saturday, it does not come as much of a surprise that the 27-year-old will miss Friday's contest against the Raptors. Oladipo's first chance to return will be on Tuesday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.