Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out Sunday

Oladipo (back) is officially ruled as out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

After being pulled early from Friday's win against the Knicks due to a sore back, Oladipo will be forced to miss at least one game. Considering the guard did not practice and was listed as doubtful on Saturday, it does not come as much of a surprise that the 27-year-old will miss Friday's contest against the Raptors. Oladipo's first chance to return will be on Tuesday against the Hornets.