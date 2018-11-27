Oladipo (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Suns,J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Oladipo is set to miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness as he won't play in Tuesday's game against the Suns. It appears that Oladipo will be without an exact timetable for return until he's able to participate in a full practice, which won't be possible until Wednesday as the Pacers play a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday. Oladipo's next possible return date would be Thursday against the Lakers, and until more is known, he can be considered a game-time decision.