Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out vs. Bucks
Oladipo (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.
Oladipo will sit for a second straight game as he continues to battle right knee soreness. Aaron Holiday figures to pick up another start in place of Oladipo, whose next chance to take the court will come Friday in Chicago.
