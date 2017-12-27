Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out Wednesday vs. Dallas
Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Oladipo was a surprising addition to the injury report Wednesday morning and the Pacers will now remain cautious with their top player, as he'll sit out their game later this evening. The exact severity of Oladipo's injury is still a bit unclear, so tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bulls as well. With Oladipo out Wednesday, the Pacers have confirmed Lance Stephenson will start in his place, making Stephenson an intriguing low-cost option for DFS purposes.
