Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out with sore foot Tuesday
Oladipo is out for Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets due to a sore right foot.
Oladipo will miss the team's final regular-season contest due to a sore foot. That said, there seems to be little concern surrounding the injury, so he's likely being held out of the contest for precautionary reasons, as the team has already secured a playoff spot. In his stead, Lance Stephenson, Joe Young and Glenn Robinson could all see additional run.
