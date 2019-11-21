Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Participates in full scrimmage

Coach Nate McMillan said Oladipo (knee) took part in a full scrimmage Thursday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McMillan noted that the scrimmage wasn't controlled and Oladipo wasn't subbed out. While Oladipo is making steady progress in his rehab, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. The hope is that he'll be ready to return in December or January.

