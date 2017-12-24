Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Perfect from the free-throw line

Oladipo finished with 38 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 42 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 victory over the Nets.

Oladipo led the comeback, requiring overtime to beat the Nets. He led the team with 38 points, while also chipping across the board. He has been simply amazing for the Pacers this season, putting to rest any concerns fans had when Paul George was traded away. He is leading the team in scoring, three-point makes and steals, and shows no signs of slowing down as we head into the new year.