Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Planning to debut Jan. 29

Oladipo (knee) said he plans to make his 2019-20 season debut Jan. 29 against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo has been sidelined all season while recovering from a ruptured quad tendon, but he finally has a tentative date set for his long-awaited return. Given his extended layoff -- he hasn't played since January of 2019 -- Oladipo will likely face a minutes restriction upon his return. He played in 36 games before injuring himself last season, posting averages of 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.9 minutes.

