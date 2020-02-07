Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Playing Friday, resting Saturday
Oladipo will play Friday's game against the Raptors and rest Saturday against the Pelicans, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Oladipo continues his regiment of sitting out one half of back-to-back in his recovery from a serious quad injury. While he's out Saturday, Aaron Holiday should see extra run.
