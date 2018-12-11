Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Plays 4-on-4 Tuesday
Oladipo (knee) took part in 4-on-4 work at practice Tuesday.
Oladipo's return to the practice floor is an encouraging development, though it's still very much unclear when he could be back on the court in a game setting. The All-Star guard said his status for Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks is yet to be decided, though it would be somewhat of a surprise if he's cleared to play after just one practice, given the long layoff. Assuming Oladipo's knee responds well Wednesday morning, the more realistic scenario would be a return Friday in Philadelphia or Sunday against New York.
