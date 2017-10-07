Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts 14 in preseason win
Oladipo recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Friday's 106-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Oladipo may finally find a home with the Pacers, the third team he's played for in his NBA career, It was a tough job playing in the long shadow of Russell Westbrook last season, but it appears he's in position to have a career year in Indianapolis. HE shot 50 percent from the floor on Friday and put up a balanced stat line to help the Pacers to victory, and it will be no surprise to see that trend continue if he keeps his role as the starting shooting guard. Oladipo should emerge as a popular sleeper pick in most fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Traded to Pacers•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Leads scoring charge with Westbrook out•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Limping to finish line•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Scores 19 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Produces useful line despite blowout loss•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Hits 20 points for fourth straight game•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...