Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts 14 in preseason win

Oladipo recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Friday's 106-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Oladipo may finally find a home with the Pacers, the third team he's played for in his NBA career, It was a tough job playing in the long shadow of Russell Westbrook last season, but it appears he's in position to have a career year in Indianapolis. HE shot 50 percent from the floor on Friday and put up a balanced stat line to help the Pacers to victory, and it will be no surprise to see that trend continue if he keeps his role as the starting shooting guard. Oladipo should emerge as a popular sleeper pick in most fantasy drafts.