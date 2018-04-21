Oladipo provided 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes during a 92-90 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Oladipo had another solid all-around effort in the Game 3 victory, but struggled with his shot after a hot start to the series. He has gone cold from distance over the last two games, at 3-of-16 from beyond the arc in that stretch. But he's making up for it in other areas, with consistently strong rebound, assist and steal totals.