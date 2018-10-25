Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts 21 points, nine assists in Wednesday's win
Oladipo collected 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 win over the Spurs.
Oladipo was efficient as a scorer and playmaker (two turnovers) while doing his usual damage on the defensive end as well. He remains one of the top two-way talents in the league, and Oladipo will now enjoy a couple days of rest before Saturday's matchup with a lowly Cavaliers team that's severely lacking along the wing.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads Pacers to big win over Nets•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 25 in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Relatively quiet in blowout win•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Pours in 30 in losing Game 7 effort•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Triple-doubles in Game Six victory•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times