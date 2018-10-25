Oladipo collected 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 win over the Spurs.

Oladipo was efficient as a scorer and playmaker (two turnovers) while doing his usual damage on the defensive end as well. He remains one of the top two-way talents in the league, and Oladipo will now enjoy a couple days of rest before Saturday's matchup with a lowly Cavaliers team that's severely lacking along the wing.