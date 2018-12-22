Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts 26 points in 36 minutes

Oladipo accounted for 26 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals across 36 minutes Friday as Indiana topped Brooklyn.

Oladipo is regaining his All-NBA form, leading the way for the Pacers in scoring once again. The sixth-year guard was a force in his sixth game back since returning from a knee injury. The Pacers are deep, and while they have performed well with him sidelined he is the undeniable top dog. Few guards equal his production and he is one of the most valuable backcourt options in all formats.