Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts double-double in Friday's win
Oladipo finished with 22 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Heat.
Oladipo tweaked his knee during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, but he was still able to give it a go in this one. Moreover, he shook off a slow start to deliver his third double-double in the last five games while contributing a season high assist total. Oladipo and company will look to avenge a recent home loss to the Rockets when they play in Houston on Sunday.
