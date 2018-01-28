Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Posts game-high 24 points Saturday
Oladipo poured in 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 victory over the Magic.
Oladipo helped the Pacers pull a win out of Saturday night's contest, but it wasn't the All-Star's best night on the season. He struggled to connect from behind the arc, which hasn't been an issue all that much this season for him as he shoots over 40 percent from three.
