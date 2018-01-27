Oladipo tallied 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 115-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Oladipo continues to be the focal point of the Pacers offense, as he posted the most points among his teammates Friday night. While he has been averaging around 20 points per game lately, some could've expected a boost in production against a struggling Cavs defense Friday, and although he did not deliver, he continues to show why he is an all-star on a nightly basis.