Oladipo scored 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 98-94 loss to the Rockets.

Matched up with James Harden, Oladipo held his own against the reigning MVP and the duo posted identical scoring totals on the night, although Oladipo's secondary contributions weren't up to his usual lofty standards. He's still scored 20 or more points in 10 straight contests, and there's no reason to think he'll slow down in a clash with the Sixers on Wednesday.