Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Pours in 30 in Sunday's win
Oladipo scored 30 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds, six steals and a block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 win over the Knicks.
He fell a little shy of his first triple-double of the season, but Oladipo still scored 30 or more points for the third time in February. He's also piled up 18 steals in the last five games, and the 25-year-old seems to be gaining momentum as he heads towards his first career appearance in the All-Star Game.
