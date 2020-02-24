Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Practices some Monday
Oladipo (back) is "feeling better" and participated in parts of Monday's practice, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Oladipo could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday against Charlotte, though an official update on his status hasn't yet been made. His return is increasingly important as his primary backup, Jeremy Lamb, tore his ACL Sunday and will miss the remainder of the year. Look for a further update on Oladipo's status to come ahead of tipoff.
