Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Progresses to running

Oladipo (knee) has progressed to running.

The Pacers' official Twitter account posted a video of Oladipo running on a football field. It marks tangible progress for Oladipo, who shed his brace and crutches in late March. A timetable for his return has yet to be established, but that figures to get cleared up as Oladipo continues to reach milestones in his recovery.

