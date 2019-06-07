Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Progresses to running
Oladipo (knee) has progressed to running.
The Pacers' official Twitter account posted a video of Oladipo running on a football field. It marks tangible progress for Oladipo, who shed his brace and crutches in late March. A timetable for his return has yet to be established, but that figures to get cleared up as Oladipo continues to reach milestones in his recovery.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Sheds brace, crutches•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Takes first steps since surgery•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Could be facing nine-month recovery•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Diagnosed with ruptured quad tendon•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Suffers serious knee injury•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...