Oladipo posted 19 points (8-14 FG. 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals and an assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 94=86 win over the Spurs.

Although Oladipo has been producing less-than-expected numbers of late, he still led all Pacers in scoring in Sunday's win.San Antonio is arguably one of the hardest places to win on the road, and despite a late charge by the Spurs, Olasdipo and the Pacers rose to the challenge. Consider Oladipo's below-average numbers as an aberration, as he's easily one of the best backcourt players in the league.