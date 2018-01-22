Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Puts up 19 points in Sunday win
Oladipo posted 19 points (8-14 FG. 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals and an assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 94=86 win over the Spurs.
Although Oladipo has been producing less-than-expected numbers of late, he still led all Pacers in scoring in Sunday's win.San Antonio is arguably one of the hardest places to win on the road, and despite a late charge by the Spurs, Olasdipo and the Pacers rose to the challenge. Consider Oladipo's below-average numbers as an aberration, as he's easily one of the best backcourt players in the league.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 25 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Scores 23 points on 25 shots•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 28 points Monday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Contributes 17 points in 21 minutes•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Stuffs stat line in return from injury•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play with no minutes restriction•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...