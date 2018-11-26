Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Monday
Oladipo (knee) is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Utah.
Oladipo failed to take the court for Saturday's practice, but there's still hope he'll be healthy enough to play in Utah. A decision on his status will likely be made following Monday morning's shootaround. Tyreke Evans would continue to start at shooting guard if Oladipo can't go.
