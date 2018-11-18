Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Monday
Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Oladipo's right knee issues flared up in Saturday's game against the Hawks and he was forced to exit prematurely. While it's encouraging that he hasn't been immediately ruled out of Monday's game, his viability during morning shootaround will give a better idea of if he'll actually be able to play.
