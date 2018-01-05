Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Saturday

Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Oladipo indicated Thursday that he hoped to return for Saturday's contest, and he appears to be trending in the right direction with this being his first questionable tag since being out. Oladipo has missed the last four games with right knee soreness and he'll likely test out the pain in shootaround Saturday morning and in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made.