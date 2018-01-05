Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Saturday
Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Oladipo indicated Thursday that he hoped to return for Saturday's contest, and he appears to be trending in the right direction with this being his first questionable tag since being out. Oladipo has missed the last four games with right knee soreness and he'll likely test out the pain in shootaround Saturday morning and in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Hopeful to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Officially ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Likely out through weekend•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will remain out Friday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out Wednesday vs. Dallas•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...