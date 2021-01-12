Oladipo (rest) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Oladipo has not played both games of a back-to-back since January 2019 so the team may opt to rest him after he played 37 minutes and scored 21 points during Monday's loss to the Kings. If the 28-year-old guard is held out, Justin Holiday and Doug McDermott would likely see increased roles.