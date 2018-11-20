Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Oladipo sat out Monday's same while continuing to deal with soreness in his right knee, and while it is not believed to be anything serious, he could be sidelined for a second straight game. Look for an update on Oladipo's status following shootaround Wednesday morning, but if he is unable to play, Tyreke Evans would be in line for his second straight start.