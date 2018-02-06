Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Wednesday
Oladipo (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
The illness was severe enough to hold Oladipo out of Monday's loss to the Wizards, and it appears as though he is still battling through it. The Pacers will likely have another update on their All-Star following shootaround Tuesday morning, but with Darren Collison undergoing knee surgery that will sideline him for 2-to-3 weeks, Indiana is dealing with legitimate depth issues in the backcourt at this time. If Oladipo is forced to miss a second straight contest, Cory Joseph and Lance Stephenson would be in line to start in the backcourt again Wednesday.
