Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Friday vs. Chicago

Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Oladipo is at risk of missing a third consecutive game Friday, though he was able to put in a workout during Thursday's practice. More information may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. His presence would be especially helpful against the Bulls, as Malcolm Brogdon (hip) is doubtful.

