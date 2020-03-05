Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Friday vs. Chicago
Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Oladipo is at risk of missing a third consecutive game Friday, though he was able to put in a workout during Thursday's practice. More information may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. His presence would be especially helpful against the Bulls, as Malcolm Brogdon (hip) is doubtful.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...