Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Sunday vs. Mavericks

Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Oladipo's knee soreness continues to flare up. If he plays, he'll be on a restriction of about 24-26 minutes. With Malcolm Brogdon (quad) out for an extended period, Oladipo's presence is especially important.

