Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Sunday vs. Mavericks
Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Oladipo's knee soreness continues to flare up. If he plays, he'll be on a restriction of about 24-26 minutes. With Malcolm Brogdon (quad) out for an extended period, Oladipo's presence is especially important.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.