Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Thursday

Oladipo (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Oladipo has missed the Pacers' past two games while recovering from a sore back. We may learn more about his status for Thursday's game following that day's morning shootaround. Oladipo's presence will be even more needed in the postseason considering Jeremy Lamb is lost for the year due to a torn ACL.