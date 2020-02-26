Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Thursday
Oladipo (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Oladipo has missed the Pacers' past two games while recovering from a sore back. We may learn more about his status for Thursday's game following that day's morning shootaround. Oladipo's presence will be even more needed in the postseason considering Jeremy Lamb is lost for the year due to a torn ACL.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...