Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable to return

Oladipo is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sore back, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo accumulated eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes before exiting the contest. The Pacers will presumably exercise caution here in order to avoid a lingering issue. Expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.