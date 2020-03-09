Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Tuesday
Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Whether he's on the injury report or not, Oladipo will essentially be questionable on a game-to-game basis until he proves to be fully past the injury that sidelined him for roughly a full calendar year. He's played in each of the last two games, though Oladipo's minutes continue to be capped in the 26 to 29 range on most nights. Oladipo sat out the Pacers' first two games last week before playing both Friday (at Chicago) and Sunday (at Dallas). He finished the latter contest with 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Struggles from field•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Will play vs. Mavs•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Sunday vs. Mavericks•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Efficient performance•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Friday vs. Chicago•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...