Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Questionable Tuesday

Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.

Whether he's on the injury report or not, Oladipo will essentially be questionable on a game-to-game basis until he proves to be fully past the injury that sidelined him for roughly a full calendar year. He's played in each of the last two games, though Oladipo's minutes continue to be capped in the 26 to 29 range on most nights. Oladipo sat out the Pacers' first two games last week before playing both Friday (at Chicago) and Sunday (at Dallas). He finished the latter contest with 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes.